Harley-Davidson -2% after BMO downgrade; Trump 'damage has been done'

Harley-Davidson (HOG -1.9% ) is lower after BMO Capital downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $45 price target, trimmed from $52, saying recent evidence suggests HOG's spat with Pres. Trump is adding to the company's woes.

BMO's Gerrick Johnson says Harley riders have been trading in their "hogs" in increasing numbers as the company fights through a public relations nightmare created when it said it was shifting some production overseas.

"While Pres. Trump's assessment of HOG's actions in his tweets were often factually inaccurate, the damage has been done," Johnson writes. "Dealers are feeling an impact, and we find that the impact has become more acute over time."

Johnson says for the first time in 10 years of covering powersports, he is witnessing a manufacturer develop innovative new products that are significant improvements without seeing an increase in demand.