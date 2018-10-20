Weekly market movement wrap

See a week-over-week comparison below for the following indices, equities, commodities, bonds and currencies.

Where will the markets be headed next week? Current trends and ideas? Add your thoughts to the comments section.

U.S. Indices

Dow +0.4% to 25,444. S&P 500 +0.02% to 2,768. Nasdaq -0.6% to 7,449. Russell 2000 -1.2% to 1,542. CBOE Volatility Index -6.7% to 19.89.

S&P 500 Sectors

Consumer Staples +4.3% . Real Estate +3.2% . Utilities +3.1% . Financials +0.8% . Communications Services +0.7% . Healthcare +0.5% . Industrials -1% . Information Technology -1.2% . Materials -1.4% . Energy -1.9% . Consumer Discretionary -2% .

World Indices

FTSE 100 -0.5% to 7,050. CAC 40 -0.1% to 5,085. DAX -0.5% to 11,554. Nikkei 225 +0.5% to 22,532. Shanghai Composite -0.5% to 2,550. Hang Seng +0.5% to 25,561. BSE Sensex -2.3% to 34,316.

Commodities and Bonds

Crude Oil WTI -2.7% to $69.28/bbl. Gold +0.6% to $1,228.70/ounce. Natural Gas +2.8% to 3.250. Ten-Year Treasury Yield +4 bps to 3.20%.

Forex and Cryptos

EUR/USD -0.5% USD/JPY +0.3% GBP/USD -0.6% . Bitcoin +3.1% . Litecoin +0.3% . Ethereum +3.4% . Ripple +7.3% . Bitcoin-Cash -3.5% .

Top Stock Gainers

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NYSE:PTI) +349% . Yulong Eco-Materials (NASDAQ:YECO) +325% . China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) +111.5% . The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) +90% . ChinaNet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) +80% .

Top Stock Losers