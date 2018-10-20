Investors don't grasp how well things are going for Citizens - Barron's

Shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) are -13% YTD, vs. +6% for the KBWB bank index.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe sees the shares heading to $51, a gain of more than 40% from its recent price, Barron's says. Plus, the stock offers a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Stiff competition and rising interest rates will probably hold regional banks’ loan growth to less then 1% this year. But CFG is on track for 4% growth, according to Wedbush's Peter Winter.

Return on tangible common equity was 13.5% as of Sept. 30, up from 4.3% in the Q3 2013.

Citizens continues to hone its lending strategy; it has moved away from dicey markets like auto loans and into promising niches like student-loan refinancing for young professionals.

And with more than half of all iPhone buyers opting for installment plans, Citizens’ Apple portfolio has surged from zero in 2015 to about $1B early this year.