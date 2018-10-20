Unique combination of Opdivo + Yervoy shows encouraging action in Phase 1/2 bladder cancer study

Follow-up data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, CheckMate-032, evaluating Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) + Yervoy (ipilimumab) in patients with platinum-resistant metastatic urothelial carcinoma (advanced form of bladder cancer) showed a positive treatment effect. The results were presented at ESMO in Munich.

At a minimum follow-up of 7.9 months, patients receiving 1 mg/kg of Opdivo and 3 mg/kg of Yervoy (O1:Y3) showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 38%. At a minimum follow-up of 38.8 months, patients receiving 3 mg/kg of Opdivo and 1 mg/kg of Yervoy (O3:Y1) showed an ORR of 27%. At a minimum follow-up of 37.7 months, patients receiving Opdivo alone showed an ORR of 26%.

Median progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in the three arms were 4.9 months and 15.3 months, 2.6 months and 7.4 months and 2.8 months and 9.9 months, respectively.

No new safety signals were observed.

The data support the ongoing Phase 3 CheckMate-901 study in treatment-naive bladder cancer patients.

#ESMO