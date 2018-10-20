Ibrance + Faslodex extends survival in late-stage breast cancer study

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announces overall survival (OS) data from the Phase 3 PALOMA-3 trial evaluating the combination of IBRANCE (palbociclib) and AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) FASLODEX (fulvestrant) in women with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer who progressed on or after prior endocrine therapy, an indication approved in the U.S. in March.

Patients receiving the combination achieved median OS of 34.9 months compared to 28.0 months for placebo + fulvestrant. The separation was not statistically significant, however.

OS was a secondary endpoint. PALOMA-3 met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).

