Merck's Keytruda shows positive effect in mid-stage bladder cancer study

Preliminary data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, KEYNOTE-057, evaluating Merck's (NYSE:MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in treatment-experienced patients with high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS) (cancer confined to the mucosa) or CIS plus papillary disease (long, thin tumors) showed a treatment effect. The results were presented at ESMO in Munich.

At month 3, the complete response rate was 38.8% (n=40/103) in patients who failed to respond to standard-of-care Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy and who were ineligible for or refused radical cystectomy (bladder removal).

No new safety signals were observed.

NMIBC comprises 80% of bladder cancer cases. 40% of high-risk patients progress to muscle-invasive disease.

Development is ongoing.

