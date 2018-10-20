Merck's STING agonist shows positive action in early-stage cancer study

Preliminary data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Merck's (NYSE:MRK) MK-1454, a STING agonist, as monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), in patients with advanced solid tumors or lymphomas showed a treatment effect. The results were presented at ESMO in Munich.

The partial response rate in the combo arm was 25% (n=6/25) and the disease control rate (DCR) (responders + stable cancer) was 48% (n=12/25). Median reductions of both target-injected and non-injected tumors were 83%. All partial responses were ongoing at data cutoff and had lasted at least six months. None of the responders had received previous PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor therapy.

There were no responders (n=0/20) in the KEYTRUDA alone arm. The DCR was 20% (n=4/20) (four patients had stable cancer).

On the safety front, the rate of treatment-related adverse events was 82.6% in the KEYTRUDA arm and 82.1% in the combo arm. The discontinuation rate in the combo arm was 7.1%.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is October 2021.

STING (stimulator of interferon genes) is a signaling molecule that plays a key role in the body's first line of defense (innate immune system) against pathogens. When activated, STING triggers the production of inflammatory proteins that leads to the deployment of T cells.

Merck is exploring the role of the STING pathway across a range of cancers.

