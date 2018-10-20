Roche's Tecentriq extends progression-free survival in first-line TNBC

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, IMpassion130, evaluating Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) plus Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) ABRAXANE (nab-paclitaxel) in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) showed a treatment effect. The data were presented at ESMO in Munich.

Patients receiving the combination showed median progression-free survival (PFS) of 7.2 months compared to 5.5 months for ABRAXANE alone. The separation was statistically significant (p=0.0025).

In a subgroup of PD-L1-positive patients, median PFS also favored the combination, 7.5 months versus 5.0 months (p<0.0001).

Median overall survival (OS) favored the combo (21.3 months versus 17.6 months) in the intent-to-treat population but the separation was not statistically valid (p=0.0840). The combo extended OS 9.5 months In the PD-L1-positive population.

Development is ongoing.

TNBC, comprising 15% of all breast cancer cases, is more aggressive and treatment-resistant since the cancer does not express receptors for targeted therapies.

#ESMO

Previously: Roche's Tecentriq successful in late-stage study in first-line TNBC (July 2)