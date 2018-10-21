Saudi stocks fall after account of Khashoggi death

Saudi Arabia's Tadawul stock index fell 3.5% in early trading on Sunday after Riyadh changed its story and acknowledged that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi died over two weeks ago at its consulate in Istanbul.

"It would be premature to comment on sanctions until we get further down the investigation and get to the bottom of what occurred," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters.

Last week global fund managers withdrew $650M from the country’s equity market, damping Saudi ambitions to move away from its heavy reliance on domestic investors.

ETFs: KSA