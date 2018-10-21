U.S. to exit nuclear treaty with Russia

Due to Russian violations and breaches, President Trump is exiting a Cold-War era treaty that eliminated ground-launched intermediate-range nuclear missiles, but would be open to making a new arrangement with both Russia and China, which is not a signatory to the deal.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov responded by saying a unilateral U.S. withdrawal would be "very dangerous" and lead to a "technical military" retaliation.

Related tickers: BW, HON, ACM, JEC, SAIC, OA, COL, LMT, BA, NOC, GD, AJRD, HII