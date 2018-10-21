Italy vows to stay in eurozone

The leaders of Italy's populist coalition government, forged between the Five Star and League parties, said they have no intention of leaving the euro, but will stick with spending plans that led Moody's to cut the nation's credit rating to one step above junk on Friday.

The Italian government is also expected to send a written response tomorrow to the European Commission, which criticized the nation last week over a draft budget that it dubbed "unprecedented in the history" of the EU.

