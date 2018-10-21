May faces Brexit pressure on all sides

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a last-ditch fight this week to save her leadership as is thought that the chairman of the 1922 Committee is close to receiving 48 letters from MPs needed to trigger a no-confidence vote.

It comes as London experienced its second biggest demonstration in a century. About 670K protesters this weekend overflowed the streets for more than a mile, from Hyde Park Corner to Parliament Square, to demand a fresh Brexit referendum.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP