Caesars expected to reject Fertitta deal

The board at Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is expected to firmly reject the buyout overture from Tilmann Fertitta, according to New York Post. The proposed acquisition would place Caesars in the same casino empire as The Golden Nugget.

Sources say that certain hedge funds may have leaked the Fertitta interest in order to torpedo a plan by Caesars to acquire casino properties in the Midwest from Jacks Entertainment in a deal that would also involving leasing the property from Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI). That little nugget indicates some disagreement on strategy between the board and the hedgies looking for a quick share price boost.

Shares of Caesars rose 13% last week with the M&A rumors buzzing.