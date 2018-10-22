Chinese stocks jump most in two years

The Shanghai Composite is up 4.8% , on track for its best day since March 2016, following a Friday jump spurred by signals of government support in the wake of the country's slowest quarterly growth figures since the financial crisis.

President Xi further vowed "unwavering" support for non-state firms over the weekend, while the country's stock exchanges committed to help manage share-pledge risks, and the government released a plan to cut personal income taxes.

