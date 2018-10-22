Worley to buy Jacobs energy, mining arm for $3.3B

The shakeup continues in the engineering services industry as Australia's WorleyParsons agreed to buy Jacobs Engineering's (NYSE:JEC) energy, chemicals and resources division for $3.3B.

"Hydrocarbons and minerals and metals are both coming off the bottom and are well below their peaks of 2013. We think this is an exciting time for the sector,” WorleyParsons CEO Andrew Wood told analysts on a conference call.

Jacobs, the largest service provider to the NASA space program, said it would refocus on higher margin lines of business including aerospace, technology and nuclear projects as well as buildings and infrastructure.