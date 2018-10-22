Fiat to sell Magneti Marelli to Calsonic Kansei

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) is selling its Magneti Marelli division to Calsonic Kansei (OTC:CLKNF) in a €6.2B transaction, marking the first big decision for new CEO Mike Manley, who took over in July after the death of long-time boss Sergio Marchionne.

Marchionne, who had initially favored separating the car parts unit by distributing shares to investors, had said Fiat was open to changing its mind for a "big check" amid deteriorating market conditions in Italy, as well as profit warnings from automakers and suppliers.