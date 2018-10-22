Saudis rule out oil embargo replay

"There is no intention" of unleashing a 1973-style oil embargo, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told Russia's TASS news agency amid a worsening crisis over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"For decades we used our oil policy as responsible economic tool and isolated it from politics," he added.

Will oil prices hit $100 per barrel again? Falih said he could not give a guarantee, because "I cannot predict what will happen to other suppliers."

Crude futures +0.7% to $69.73/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI