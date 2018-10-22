Germany urges arms export ban to Saudi Arabia

Germany is urging EU member states to follow its example in stopping arms exports to Saudi Arabia as long as uncertainty remains over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

It comes as hundreds of Saudi officials rush to salvage this week's Future Investment Initiative, dubbed "Davos in the Desert," as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman courts international investors to remake his kingdom's economy.

