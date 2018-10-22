Nestlé Waters North America signs renewable energy agreement with ENGIE Resources

Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) has signed a renewable energy agreement with ENGIE Resources (OTCPK:ENGIY) to supply over 50% of the energy needed for NWNA's manufacturing and distribution facilities in Texas.

The agreement will include up to 70,500 renewable energy certificates (RECs) per year from Midway Wind, LLC.

Graham Leith, Senior Vice President of ENGIE Resources said, "In this case, NWNA took advantage of ENGIE's easyRE product, which allows our customers to take service directly from an existing renewable energy source. easyRE differs from traditional PPAs via competitive pricing, shorter contract terms, and right-sized volumes."