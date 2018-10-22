Seacoast completes acquisition of First Green Bancorp, Inc.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has completed its acquisition of First Green Bancorp, Inc., effective October 19 for merger consideration of ~$115M.

First Green reported approximately $799M in assets, $664M in deposits and $676M in loans as of September 30.

“We are delighted to welcome First Green’s customers and employees into the Seacoast family,” said Dennis S. Hudson, III, Seacoast Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to introducing them to our broad range of convenient and mobile-accessible products and services as well as Seacoast’s personalized brand of customer service.”

First Green customers will benefit immediately from the merger, with access to Seacoast’s full suite of digital banking products, along with 24/7 local Florida-based customer service.

Previously: Seacoast expands its presence in the Orlando and Fort Lauderdale Markets through acquisition of First Green Bancorp (June 12)