IWG and Inspired partner to deliver instant win virtual sports to North American lotteries

IWG, the award-winning supplier of online, instant win games, and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) have partnered together to create unique and engaging instant win games that feature Inspired's award-winning ultra-realistic Virtual Sports content.

Lorne Weil, Inspired Executive Chairman, said: "With the proliferation of mobile wagering and sports betting throughout North America, lotteries need to get creative to stay competitive, now more than ever. We see a huge opportunity in the North American lottery market for these products, where the instant gratification and digital format have the ability to reinforce current offerings and attract new players."