Accenture acquires DAZ Systems, Inc.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has acquired DAZ Systems, Inc. for an undisclosed term.

“DAZ has extensive experience implementing Oracle Cloud solutions, which complements Accenture’s established credentials across the Oracle Cloud portfolio,” said Bhaskar Ghosh, group chief executive, Accenture Technology Services. “Organizations demand proven expertise, as well as new innovative solutions and methods to help them transform their businesses. DAZ will help us continue to deliver the very best thinking and capabilities to our clients.”

DAZ’s more than 300 professionals will join Accenture’s Oracle Business Group.