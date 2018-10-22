Polaris +3.5% on Q3 beat, reaffirms FY2018 guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) reports North American retail sales rose 1% in Q3.
Sales break-up: Off-Road Vehicles/Snowmobiles: $1.035B (+3%); Motorcycles: $155.32M (flat); Global adjacent markets: $96.25M (+5%); Aftermarket: $229.97M (+2%); Boats: $134.32M.
Income from financial services expanded 18% to $21.35M.
Adjusted gross margin rate down 70 bps to 24.8%, due to mix and the impact of tariff, commodity and freight cost pressures during the quarter.
Operating margin rate improved 50 bps to 8.4%.
Total dealer inventory was up 6% Y/Y.
FY2018 Guidance: Adjusted sales: +11% to +12%; Adjusted Diluted EPS: $6.48 to $6.58.
PII +3.48% premarket.
