Polaris +3.5% on Q3 beat, reaffirms FY2018 guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) reports North American retail sales rose 1% in Q3.

Sales break-up: Off-Road Vehicles/Snowmobiles: $1.035B (+3%); Motorcycles: $155.32M (flat); Global adjacent markets: $96.25M (+5%); Aftermarket: $229.97M (+2%); Boats: $134.32M.

Income from financial services expanded 18% to $21.35M.

Adjusted gross margin rate down 70 bps to 24.8%, due to mix and the impact of tariff, commodity and freight cost pressures during the quarter.

Operating margin rate improved 50 bps to 8.4%.

Total dealer inventory was up 6% Y/Y.

FY2018 Guidance: Adjusted sales: +11% to +12%; Adjusted Diluted EPS: $6.48 to $6.58.

PII +3.48% premarket.

