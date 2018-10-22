nLIGHT launches 5kW corona fiber laser

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) introduces Corona CFX-5000, first commercially available, all-fiber laser with programmable beam characteristics that bring together the speed and cost advantages of traditional fiber lasers with the superior thick metal edge quality of CO 2 lasers.

“Customers have found the performance of a Corona laser with 3 to 5kW output power to be superior to that of higher power lasers with fixed beam characteristics,” states Jake Bell, General Manager for Industrial Lasers. “We are committed to equipping our customers with differentiated products that further their growth and competitive advantage.”