Hasbro -5% as sales fall back

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) attributes the 12% drop in revenue in Q3 in part to lost Toys "R" Us revenue in the U.S. and abroad. "In addition, revenues declined internationally, most notably in Europe, as the Company addresses changing consumer shopping behaviors, a rapidly evolving retail landscape and clearing through retail inventory, " notes the toy manufacturer.

Gross margin came in at 20.0% of sales vs. 21.1% consensus estimate.

Operating profit was up 4% Y/Y for the U.S. and Canada business, while falling 50% for the international business. Entertainment and licensing OP increased 99% as streaming deals kicked in.

During Q3, Hasbro repurchased $80M worth of shares at an an average price of $99.14 per share.

Shares of Hasbro are down 4.53% in premarket trading to $93.60.

