Lannett inks deal with Adare for Dexmethylphenidate Hydrochloride ER capsules

Lannett Company (NYSEMKT:LCI) has entered into an agreement with Adare Pharmaceuticals, to be the exclusive U.S. distributor of Dexmethylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended Release (ER) Capsules USP (CII), 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, 25 mg, 30 mg, 35 mg and 40 mg. Lannett expects to commence marketing within a few months.

Under the agreement, Lannett will primarily provide sales, marketing and distribution support for the product, for which it will receive a percentage of the net profits.

Other financial terms were not disclosed.