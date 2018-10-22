EMA adopts positive opinion for Merck’s KEYTRUDA as adjuvant therapy in Melanoma

Merck (NYSE:MRK) announces that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the EMA has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, as adjuvant therapy in the treatment of patients with melanoma with lymph node involvement who have undergone complete surgical resection.

This recommendation is based on data that demonstrated a significant improvement in recurrence-free survival for KEYTRUDA in the Phase 3 EORTC1325/KEYNOTE-054 trial.

The CHMP’s recommendation will be reviewed by the European Commission for marketing authorization in European Union. A final decision is expected Q4.