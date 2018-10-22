Financials | Earnings News

Kemper estimates Q3 pretax catastrophe losses $20M-$25M

|About: Kemper Corporation (KMPR)|By:, SA News Editor

Kemper Corp. (NYSE:KMPR) estimates Q3 pretax catastrophe losses of $20M-$25M, mainly related to one wildfire and Hurricane Florence; doesn't expect to recover any of the losses under its reinsurance programs.

The company also anticipates the following items in its Q3 results:

    A tax benefit of $20M-$30M as a result of updated analysis of certain amounts recorded for the effect of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Kemper's deferred income tax assets and liabilities;

    Transaction and integration expenses of $15M-$20M pretax related to its acquisition of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. on July 2, 2018.

    Pretax charge of about $9M for lease termination and other costs for relocating Kemper's corporate headquarters in September 2018.

Previously, Kemper had announced Q3 pretax gain of $35.7M related to partial satisfaction of a judgment in its favor against Computer Sciences Corp. and its parent DXC Technology Co.

Q3 result to be announced before the market opens on Nov. 5, 2018; Q3 conference call to be held Nov. 5, 2018 at 4:15 PM ET.

