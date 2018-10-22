Kemper estimates Q3 pretax catastrophe losses $20M-$25M

Kemper Corp. (NYSE:KMPR) estimates Q3 pretax catastrophe losses of $20M-$25M, mainly related to one wildfire and Hurricane Florence; doesn't expect to recover any of the losses under its reinsurance programs. The company also anticipates the following items in its Q3 results:

A tax benefit of $20M-$30M as a result of updated analysis of certain amounts recorded for the effect of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Kemper's deferred income tax assets and liabilities; Transaction and integration expenses of $15M-$20M pretax related to its acquisition of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. on July 2, 2018. Pretax charge of about $9M for lease termination and other costs for relocating Kemper's corporate headquarters in September 2018.