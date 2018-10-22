Futures begin week in bullish mood

U.S. stock index futures are kicking off the week in the green after Chinese equities scored their biggest single day gain in three years following government pledges on tax and liquidity. Dow +0.4% ; S&P 500 +0.3% ; Nasdaq +0.7%.

Brief relief was also seen in Italy. Yields on Italian debt slid sharply overnight as Moody's left the country's credit rating above "junk" status, but then reversed as the coalition government showed no signs of backing down over their budget.

Oil is up 0.2% at $69.39/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1226/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 3.2%.

