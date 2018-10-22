Nomura says Buy to Intel (update)

Nomura Instinet upgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from Neutral to Buy with a $50 price target.

The firm sees improving 10nm volumes and says its EPS estimates through next year are conservative even modestly above consensus.

Source: StreetAccount.

Intel’s 10nm chips have faced multiple delays that pushed the release schedule back into 2H19. But some analysts have predicted a faster ramp.

Intel shares are up 1.6% premarket to $44.69.

Previously: Intel gains, AMD plunges as analyst predicts faster 10nm ramp (Oct. 2)

Update with more analyst color:

Romit Shah says the firm believes Intel “will remain supply constrained until the ramp of 10nm” but that every “U.S. and foreign-based equipment supplier we’ve spoken with recently is seeing 10nm volumes become more meaningful.”

The analyst also notes that interim CEO Bob Swan is prioritizing production of the Xeon and Core processors, which “serve the high-performance segments” and that “bodes well for earnings and specifically gross margin” despite conservative consensus estimates for the next two quarters.