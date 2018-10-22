Super Micro will review chips featured in Bloomberg report

Super Micro (NASDAQ:SMCI) says it will review its semiconductor chips for any proof of malicious hardware from China as alleged by a Bloomberg Businessweek report.

Super Micro: “Despite the lack of any proof that a malicious hardware chip exists, we are undertaking a complicated and time-consuming review to further address the article.”

Read the company’s full letter to customers here.

The malicious chips reportedly ended up in products sent to Amazon, Apple, and a major U.S. telecom. All parties have denied the story with Apple CEO Tim Cook saying Bloomberg should issue a retraction.

