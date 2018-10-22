Hi-Crush Partners acquires GP, cuts distribution, Q3 revs below consensus

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) -2.8% pre-market after agreeing to acquire its general partner, cutting its quarterly distribution to $0.225/unit from $0.75/unit and offering preliminary Q3 results.

HCLP says it has acquired its general partner by acquiring Hi-Crush Proppants for 11M newly issued common units, valued at $96.25M based on Friday's closing price of $8.75/unit.

HCLP says the deal simplifies its corporate structure; incentive distribution rights are eliminated.

Six members of HCLP's board have resigned, including seats held by Avista Capital Partners and its appointees.

Additionally, HCLP forecasts Q3 revenues of $210M-$215M, below $229M analyst consensus estimate, on sales volumes of 2.775M tons.

"The market for frac sand began to soften in early August due to a temporary decrease in completions activity, as reflected by the previously announced reduction in our volume outlook" for Q3, HCLP says. "This temporary weakness accelerated throughout September and continues through today. The decision reached on the distribution by the board reflects these market conditions."