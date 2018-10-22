Yandex says it regularly receives offers after Sberbank denial

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) says it regularly receives offers and interest from third parties and its board “in the normal course of business” considers its capital structure.

The statement follows speculation that top Russian bank Sberbank wants to buy a stake in the company, which Sberbank denied. Shares of both have been volatile on the news and denial.

Yandex chief exec Arkady Volozh says he’s “committed to leading Yandex to new heights” but has “no intention to sell my shares.”