Novartis' BYL719 shows positive effect in late-stage study

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, SOLAR-1, evaluating Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) BYL719 (alpelisib), combined with AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) FASLODEX (fulvestrant), in postmenopausal women with PIK3CA-mutated HR+/HER2- advanced/metastatic breast cancer who progressed on or after an aromatase inhibitor with/without a CDK4/6 inhibitor showed a treatment effect. The data were presented at ESMO in Munich.

Patients receiving the combination showed a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 11.0 months compared to 5.7 months for fulvestrant alone with 35% less risk of death or cancer progression.

Overall response rate (ORR) also favored the combination, 36% versus 16%.

BYL719 is an alpha-specific PI3K inhibitor. Currently, there are no PI3K inhibitors approved to treat HR+ advanced breast cancer.

Additional data, including overall survival, will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.

#ESMO

Previously: Novartis' alpelisib successful in late-stage breast cancer study (Aug. 23)