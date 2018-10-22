Tusa sees negativity in GE Iraqi power deal

Longtime GE bear, JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa, sees the company's Iraq power deal as a "vague collection" of conversions, upgrades and services, and low-margin "balance of plant," with H-frame projects yet to be decided.

The language in the Siemens press release is seemingly more firm, noting an "MoU" to explicitly "add 11 GWs of Power Generation capacity over four years," seemingly with its H- frame.

"This reinforces our view that GE is challenged to win deals on its technology merits, and follows the recent Brazil awards where GE was shut out despite almost 100% share in the past."

GE +0.4% premarket

Source: Bloomberg First Word

