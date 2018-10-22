Ryanair warns on hard Brexit

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) says it hopes to reach a deal with all of its major unions by Christmas in one of the clearest signs that the carrier is close to putting its labor issues behind it.

However, it's not all clear skies for the budget carrier as the risk of a hard Brexit next year increases. "While we hope that a 21-month transition agreement from March 2019 to December 2020 will be implemented (and extended), we remain concerned that the time to complete such an agreement is shortening," warns the company.