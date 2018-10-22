Kimberly-Clark +3% post Q3 results

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) reports organic sales growth of 1% in Q3.

North American consumer products organic sales fell 1%.

Organic sales rose 1% in developed markets and 3% in developing and emerging markets.

Segment revenue: Personal care: $2.25B (-1%); Consumer Tissue: $1.47B (-3%); K-C Professional: $848M (flat).

Gross margin rate down 480 bps to 30.9%.

Segment operating profit: Personal care: $466M (-3%); Consumer Tissue: $212M (-20%); K-C Professional: $160M (-9%).

During the quarter, the company repurchased 1.6M shares for $173M.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: +1%; Organic sales: ~+1%; Adjusted operating profit: -2% to -5%; Tax rate: 21% to 22%; Diluted EPS: $3.29 to $3.79; Adjusted EPS: $6.60 to $6.80; Repurchases: $800M.

KMB +2.97% premarket.

