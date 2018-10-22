Carlyle acquires majority stake in NEP Group; Venus Williams joins NEP board

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) completes its acquisition of Crestview Partners' remaining shareholding in NEP Group (NYSE:NEPG), giving Carlyle a majority stake in the technical production company.

Carlyle invested in NEP through its Carlyle Global Partners long-duration private equity fund, which was launched in 2014.

As part of the transaction, NEP added three new members to its board: professional tennis player Venus Williams; Carlyle Group Vice President Matthew Coles, and Patrick J. Wilson, who is also with Carlyle Group.

NEP Group's services include remote production, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, premium playout, post production, and software-based media management solutions.

Previously: Apollo Aviation agrees to be acquired by The Carlyle Group (Oct. 15)