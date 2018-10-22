Canadian Solar -3% as J.P. Morgan cuts to Sell on valuation

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) -3.4% pre-market as J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $15 price target on valuation.

While JPM analyst Paul Coster expects an update on the CEO's take-private offer on CSIQ's upcoming Q3 call, he believes there is risk that the original offer price of $18.47 is reduced "owing to subsequent significant changes within the industry."

Coster does not view CSIQ as a short; he just expects the stock to underperform his Alternative Energy coverage in the near-term.