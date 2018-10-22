Mirati down 29% premarket on disappointing mid-stage sitravatinib data

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) slumps 29% premarket on light volume following its announcement of updated Phase 2 data on tyrosine kinase inhibitor sitravatinib, combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab), in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who progressed after prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The results were presented at ESMO in Munich.

56 patients were evaluable for response. 80% (n=45/56) showed tumor reductions, including 32% (n=18/56) with tumor reductions greater than 30%. The response rate, though, was only 29% (n=16/56), but only nine (16%) confirmed. Two unconfirmed responders remain on trial awaiting confirmation while five unconfirmed responders will not be confirmed.

The company plans to launch a Phase 3 study in second-line NSCLC patients comparing the combination of sitravatinib + a checkpoint inhibitor to docetaxel in H1 2019.

#ESMO