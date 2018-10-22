Citizens Financial jumps after BofAML upgrades to buy

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) jumps 4.5% in premarket trading after Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Erika Najarian boosts her recommendation to buy, saying its valuation "more bruised than fundamentals."

CFG (before the premarket upswing) fell 13% this year due to wariness about NIM outlook and future credit quality.

Stock may be oversold relative to earnings over the next year while credit cycle downturn isn't likely "imminent," downside risks from accelerating deposit betas may be more than included in current price, Najarian writes.

CFG's loan growth is decent--at 1.7% in Q3 vs. 0.1% so far for peers; excess capital is being used to boost fee income through deals and to repurchase stock.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

