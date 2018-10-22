Bristol-Myers Squibb down 3% premarket on diminished prospects of overtaking Merck in first-line lung cancer

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) slips 3% premarket on light volume following a downgrade to Neutral ($57 price target) at Citigroup. Analyst Andrew Baum says it appears less likely that the company can disrupt Merck's (NYSE:MRK) dominance in first-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) based on expected results from the Phase 3 CheckMate-9LA study (Opdivo + Yervoy versus chemo) and previously announced data from the open-label Phase 3 CheckMate-227 study.

He is also concerned about pricing pressure on blood thinner Eliquis (apixaban) due to heavy Medicare exposure and number of competitors.

