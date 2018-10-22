NCR to acquire JetPay for ~$184M

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to acquire JetPay (NASDAQ:JTPY) for a cash tender offer of $5.05 per JetPay share, approximately $184M and will be financed with a combination of cash on hand and existing capacity under NCR’s revolving credit facility.

“The acquisition of JetPay is a key, strategic initiative that will enable NCR to create a full, end-to-end integrated payments offering for its enterprise-wide POS customers,” said NCR President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael D. Hayford. “Enabling payments as part of our transactions is part of our long-term strategy to create integrated value for our clients.”

The transaction is anticipated to close by year-end.