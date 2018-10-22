Halliburton +1.5% as Q3 earnings beat estimates despite soft demand

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) +1.5% pre-market after narrowly beating Wall Street expectations for Q3 earnings and revenues, but demand for some of its key operations came in weaker than anticipated.

HAL says Q3 sales in its completion and production segment totaled $4.17B, up 15% Y/Y but flat Q/Q.

Geographically, Q3 revenue from its major North America market totaled $3.74B, up 18% Y/Y but down 2% Q/Q, while international revenue rose 5% Q/Q to $2.4B and are showing “signs of a steady recovery," with revenue growing in every region, HAL says.

CEO Jeff Miller says a combination of pipeline capacity constraints and “our customers’ budget exhaustion” had led to less demand than had been expected for its completion and production services but that demand issues likely are temporary, saying "catalysts for improving demand for services are clearly visible: supportive commodity pricing, expanding offtake capacity, building well inventory, and reloaded customer budgets.”