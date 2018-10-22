Piper analyst upgrades M&T Ban, as loan/deposit ratio steadies

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) gets upgrade to overweight by Piper analyst Kevin Barker after deposit base remains steady in Q3.
Loan/deposit ratio fell and management expressed confidence that ratio will hold at 95%-100%, Barker writes.
As a result, MTB may not have a sudden decline in net interest margin from rapidly rising deposit costs; expectations for NIM expansion likely low.
Current prices may be "very attractive entry point"; Being a conservative underwriter, bank may be defensive through cycle.
Source: Bloomberg First Word.
Previously: M&T Bank Q3 rises 1.5% in premarket after Q3 (Oct. 17)
