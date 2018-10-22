NIO +5% after Credit Suisse initiation

NIO (NYSE:NIO) is catching some attention bright and early on Monday morning.
The Chinese EV automaker could have a data security issue with consumers as the spotlight on Chinese surveillance capabilities intensifies, warns Automotive News.
"NIO, already facing teething troubles and tight on cash, could do without another headwind as it tries to ramp up to meet production targets," notes AN.
NIO is up 4.64% in premarket trading after Credit Suisse steps in with an Outperform rating and price target of $12.60. CS has a positive outlook on the potential for shares to track higher as production increases.
