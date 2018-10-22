Breathtec acquires Nash Pharmaceuticals

Breathtec Biomedical (OTCQB:BTHCF) has completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Nash Pharmaceuticals Inc., a private British Columbia company, pursuant to the terms of a share exchange agreement dated October 5, 2018.

In consideration, the Company issued an aggregate of 15.8M common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Payment Shares”) pro rata to the holders of Nash Pharma common shares at a deemed price of $0.24 per Payment Share.

In addition, all outstanding unexercised warrants to acquire Nash Pharma common shares were cancelled. In consideration for such disposition, the holders of Nash Pharma Warrants received the right (a “Replacement Warrant”), to acquire one common share in the capital of Breathtec.

The Company issued an aggregate of 14.8M Replacement Warrants.