Z Capital Partners and Affinity Gaming proposes to acquire Full House Resorts

Z Capital Partners (OTC:ZTMUF) and its affiliate, Affinity Gaming intends to acquire Full House Resorts (NYSEMKT:FLL) for a cash or stock transaction with an enterprise value of the Company of $132.5M, which equates to $1.79 per share on a fully diluted basis.

"Our proposal represents a unique and compelling opportunity to maximize value for stockholders and stakeholders in both companies," said James Zenni, Chairman of Affinity's Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Z Capital Partners. "Combining Full House's custom-designed, regional gaming properties with Affinity's complementary portfolio will create a best-in-class platform for value creation in this consolidating market. With an experienced and dedicated management team, Affinity would bring significant operational capabilities and expertise that we believe would further propel the combined company's growth and unlock unrealized potential for Full House stockholders."