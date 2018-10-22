Adaptimmune down 37% premarket on disappointing SPEAR cell data

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) slumps 37% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of initial data from the first two cohorts of its ongoing studies evaluating its MAGE-A10 and MAGE-A4 SPEAR T-cells. The results were presented at ESMO in Munich.

All Cohort 1 patients (n=8/8) treated with MAGE-A10 progressed. Two of three NSCLC patients treated in Cohort 2 progressed after brief periods of stable cancer while one died from pneumonia (unrelated to treatment).

In the basket study of MAGE-A4, there were no responders (n=0/6) while four had stable cancer and two progressed. Two experienced treatment-related serious adverse events: one with muscular weakness and one with cytokine release syndrome and encephalopathy.

The company says a treatment benefit "may become evident" at higher doses.

