Siemens latest to pull out of 'Davos in the Desert'

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) CEO Joe Kaeser will not attend the Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia, following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"Siemens is a reliable and committed partner of The Kingdom and its Vision 2030. But for now, truth needs to be found out and justice applied," he said in a statement. "Time will tell how things will develop. And I do hope there will be clarity, transparency, and justice sooner rather than later."

